Assam: 40 BTC MCLAs Sworn In at BTC Legislative Assembly Ceremony

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The oath of office and secrecy of 40 elected MCLAs of the 5th BTCLA was held at BTC Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The Protem Speaker, Tridip Daimary, administered the oath.

Of 40 MCLAs, three elected members, two from UPPL, Pramod Boro, ex-CEM, and Rakesh Brahma, ex-EM, and Rekha Rani Das Boro from BJP remained absent. 15 MCLAs took the oath in Bodo language, 14 in English, while 7 in Assamese.

Tridip Daimary became the Speaker of 5th BTCLA unopposed. The Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary proposed the name of Daimary for Speaker and MCLA Derhasat Basumatary supported him. Daimary who was elected from Harisinga constituency of Udalguri was the Speaker of the BTCLA in 2015-2020.

MCLA Rabiram Narzary who is also the sitting MLA chaired the selection procedure of Speaker and welcomed Tridip Daimary after he was selected unopposed. Narzary in his brief speech said that Daimary had vast knowledge to lead the procedure of BTCLA session and had a record of leading the same post in the past and hoped that he would discharge his duties with responsibilities for five years. He also hoped that Daimary would maintain the democratic norms of the BTCLA.

From the Opposition bench, MCLA Kampa Borgoyari extended his gratitude to new Speaker Tridip Daimary and hoped that he would maintain neutrality to run the house smoothly and allow all to participate in the key issues of the council. BJP’s Diganta Baruah also conveyed his greetings to the new Speaker.

Speaker Tridip Daimary in his short deliberation thanked all the members of the house and called upon all to extend their cooperation to run the business and discussion of the house smoothly. He assured that he would maintain the democratic norms of the house. He also said that the BTCLA would emphasize on enhancing MCLA’s local area development fund from Rs 50 lakhs to 1 crore.

Daimary said that the UPPL General Secretary, Raju Kr Narzary, sent a letter to BTCLA regarding the party’s approval of Kampa Borgoyari as the Leader of Opposition and Wilson Hasda as the chief whip of the UPPL but that as per norms of the BTCLA Rules and Procedure, the Opposition bench should have 10 MCLAs to get the status of Leader of Opposition. Since the UPPL has only 7 MCLAs, and BJP only 5, there is no Leader of Opposition in the present BTCLA, he added.

