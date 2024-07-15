Assam: NGT directs panel to submit report on illegal mining at Jatinga River Stone Quarry

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The National Green Tribunal’s Eastern Zone Bench at Kolkata has constituted a committee to probe alleged illegal mining activities at Jatinga River Stone Quarry in Cachar district of Assam and submit a factual and action-taken report.

The bench registered the present original application in view of a letter petition, dated April 1, 2024, sent by the applicant, Monoj Roy. The allegation in the letter petition is that illegal mining activities are taking place in the Jatinga River Stone Quarry in the nature of unauthorized and excessive mining in gross violation of environmental laws, regulations, and guidelines.

It is further alleged that large excavators are being used in the mining, which is alleged to have resulted in pollution of the river water that otherwise serves as a primary source of drinking water for nearby residents.

It is also alleged that the mining under the Mining Plan of Stone Mahal is limited to a mining depth of up to 2 metres within the contract period, but the quarry operators are excavating beyond a depth of 20 metres.

Another allegation is that the contract holders are illegally supplying the materials to large construction projects and using unauthorized mechanized machines and 10-wheeler dumpers from their stone screening plant near the Stone Mahal without proper forest permits, thereby causing substantial loss of revenue to the state exchequer.

The NGT bench observed that the matter requires consideration, and considering the allegations made, it directed the following to be arrayed as respondents in the present case: (1) Department of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Government of Assam; (2) State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Assam (3) Assam State Pollution Control Board; (4) Divisional Forest Officer, Cachar Forest Division, Assam; and (5) District Magistrate, Cachar District, Assam; and (6) Jatinga River Stone Quarry, through its proprietor.

The bench also constituted a committee comprising the following members: (i) Senior Scientist, Assam State Pollution Control Board; (ii) Senior Scientist at SEIAA, Assam; (iii) Divisional Forest Officer, Cachar Forest Division, Assam; and (iv) District Magistrate, Cachar District, Assam, or his representative not below the rank of Additional District Magistrate.

The committee has been instructed to visit the site in question and submit its factual and action-taken report with regard to the allegations made. Moreover, the bench said the District Magistrate, Cachar District, Assam, will be the Nodal Officer for all logistical purposes and for filing the report of the committee.

