Assam: NGT takes up Kaziranga National Park five-star hotel matter, issues notices

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has filed a suo moto case against the setting up of proposed luxury hotels in Kaziranga, which it said is in violation of environmental and conservation laws. The tribunal has issued notices to various agencies and departments connected with the development.

NGT took suo moto cognizance of the matter after coming across a news item in a magazine about the setting up of star-rated hotels and luxury resorts in the vicinity of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR). NGT said that the report 'raises substantial issue relating to compliance of the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of scheduled enactment', while violating provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986; the Biodiversity Act, 2002; and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

The matter relates to the upcoming tourism infrastructure projects in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam. As per the article, these projects could be a threat to wildlife, resulting in displacement, negative environmental impact, and the movement of wild animals, especially in the Inle Pothar area, which has traditionally been a haven for elephants. The article highlights that KNPTR is spread across 1,300 square kilometres and is a UNESCO World Heritage site, home to one-horned rhinoceros, elephants, tigers, wild buffaloes, and wild boars, among other species.

The NGT pointed out a news item that states that in 2023, the Assam CM announced that Kaziranga would soon have a five-star resort to attract tourists from across the world. Later, the Assam government also disclosed that three hospitality projects are being developed in and around Kaziranga in collaboration with the Department of Tourism. According to NGT, the article alleges that while it is unclear what the final projects are going to be or who the developers are, land has already been barricaded and farmers have been displaced for it.

The Tribunal also cites the news item, which asserts that one of the sites of the projects is Inle Pothar, a 19-acre farmland in the Kohora town of the state's Golaghat district. It alleges that the authorities have put up fences all around Inle Pothar and also deployed 35-40 armed commandos to guard the area. The article emphasized that this area, apart from serving as an important passage for animals, has also been cultivated by indigenous farmers for generations. NGT expressed fears that blocking this area, which has over 400 elephants and a history of peaceful coexistence between people and elephants, will aggravate human-animal conflict.

Moreover, the news item further highlighted that currently, KNPTR has nine animal corridors delineated: Amguri, Bagori, Chirang, Deosur, Harmati, Hatidandi, and Kanchanjuri in Nagaon district, and Haldibari and Panbari in Golaghat district. In 2022, the Supreme Court directed that every protected forest (national park or sanctuary) should have a one-kilometre Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ), where no infrastructure projects would be allowed.

It was pointed out that KNPTR is among a handful of national parks in the country without a declared ESZ. Without a declared ESZ, a radius of 10 kilometres outside the park has been enforced by the Supreme Court since 2006. Therefore, in such a scenario, the proposed hotel project would fall under the purview of ESZ. NGT states that it is further asserted that there is already significant damage caused by resorts and other constructions adjoining the KNPTR, and setting up five-star hotels in this 'ecologically sensitive landscape' will also set a wrong precedent.

So, the Tribunal has now impleaded and issued notices to Assam's Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, KNPTR, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (Regional Office), and the Ministry of Environment and Forest through its Regional Office in Guwahati. Through the notice, the respondents have been asked to file their response before the appropriate bench of the Tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing. The matter is to be listed before the Eastern Zonal Bench at Kolkata on September 30, 2024.

