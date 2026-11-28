A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The tragic road accident at Rangajan in Kaziranga, which claimed 26 lives and left several others injured, has once again highlighted the deplorable condition of National Highway 715, formerly NH-37. The stretch from Numaligarh to Koliabor remains in a dilapidated condition, causing immense hardship to commuters and increasing the risk of accidents. Despite the deteriorating road conditions, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has failed to take urgent steps to upgrade the highway.

Meanwhile, the NHAI continues to collect tolls at the Rangamati toll plaza in Golaghat district on the four-lane stretch between Numaligarh and Rangamati. However, the Asomiya Yuva Mancha recently alleged at a press conference, citing information obtained through an RTI application, that the toll plaza lacks legal authorisation from the NHAI. Environmental activist Apurba Ballabh Goswami has also raised the issue.

Despite the Supreme Court's ruling based on the principle of 'No Service, No Toll', toll collection at the plaza continues unabated.

Nearly 80 km of the highway between Kaliabor in Nagaon district and Numaligarh remains a poorly maintained two-lane road. Although an elevated corridor has been proposed for only a 35-km stretch through Kaziranga National Park, work on upgrading the remaining portions to four lanes has yet to begin.

More than 100 road accidents have occurred within the jurisdiction of Bokakhat police station over the past two years. The narrow and dilapidated highway has been identified as one of the major causes of these frequent accidents.

Also Read: Centre Gains Momentum for Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bill Amid Political Consensus