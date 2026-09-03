Assam: NHM Terminates Service of Over-Aged Employees in Line with Retirement Norms

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, has ordered the immediate discontinuation of employees who have attained 60 years of age, stating that their continued contractual employment is unauthorised and violates the Assam government's notification in 2021.

According to an NHM Assam order, the Executive Committee had earlier, through an order dated February 19, 2018, extended the retirement age of NHM employees to 70 years. However, the Assam Cabinet subsequently examined the matter and fixed the retirement age of NHM employees at 60 years.

Following the Cabinet's decision, the state government issued a Gazette Notification on February 26, 2021, formalising the retirement age.

NHM Assam said it has now come to its notice that some employees are continuing in service even after attaining 60 years, which is contrary to the government notification.

The latest order makes it clear that all NHM employees who have attained 60 years of age shall not continue in contractual employment and will be deemed to have superannuated.

It is stated that the order comes into force with immediate effect.

Further, all Joint Directors of Health Services at the district level have been directed to take immediate action to discontinue the service of such employees and submit compliance reports to the relevant authorities.

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