Rs 6,266 Crore Allocated to Northeast States Under VB-G RAM G in FY 2026-27

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The central government has made an initial allocation of Rs 6,266.25 crore for eight NE states, including Assam, for the financial year (FY) 2026-27 under the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G scheme. As the first instalment, the Ministry of Rural Development has released Rs 2,022.78 crore to the northeastern states.

The VB-G RAM G scheme came into force on July 1, 2026, replacing the older Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The initial allocation for Assam is Rs 1,929.70 crore, of which Rs 630.96 crore has been released as the first instalment. Of the Rs 630.96 crore allocation, an amount of Rs 350.53 crore has been released under the wage head, Rs 233.69 crore for other purposes and Rs 46.74 for administrative expenditure.

The initial allocation and first instalment release for different states of the NE, respectively, are as follows: Arunachal Pradesh Rs 560.70 crore and Rs 147.55 crore, Manipur Rs 581.99 crore and Rs 192.21 crore, Meghalaya Rs 1,155.09 crore and Rs 381.50 crore, Mizoram Rs 611.65 crore and Rs 199.21 crore, Nagaland Rs 287.85 crore and Rs 95.07 crore, Sikkim Rs 97.57 crore and Rs 32.23 crore and Tripura Rs 1,041.70 crore and Rs 344.05 crore.

Under the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, permissible works are strictly aligned with creating durable community infrastructure and are categorised into an interim list of 318 works spread across four thematic domains:

(i) Water security: Water conservation, harvesting, and management projects.

(ii) Core rural infrastructure: Village connectivity, sanitation, and public utility assets.

(iii) Livelihood-related infrastructure: Assets that directly support agricultural and rural enterprise productivity.

(iv) Special works: Mitigation and recovery projects addressing extreme weather events.

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