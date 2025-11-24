Assam: No ‘Sitting-Getting’ Formula for Tickets, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the ‘sitting-getting’ formula will not apply for BJP candidates in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2026. He stressed that young blood and women will get preference during the selection of BJP candidates for the poll.

Talking to the media on Sunday, the CM said, “The central parliamentary committee headed by BJP’s national president JP Nadda will select the candidates for the forthcoming election in 2026. Generally, there is a change of faces for any election. The BJP endeavours to give tickets to the youth. There is also a thrust on more women candidates. This time also, we will try to increase the number of women candidates over that of last time. There is no sitting-getting formula in the BJP. The BJP always gives preference to young blood and women while doling out party tickets.”

The BJP formed the government for the first time in 2016. In the 2021 election, several MLAs of the party were not given tickets.

According to state BJP sources, the performance of MLAs will be one of the main criteria during the selection of candidates for the next Assembly election.

