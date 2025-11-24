Work on Zubeen Samadhi to start on Dec 10: Assam CM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday gave the indication that government activity will begin at the Zubeen Kshetra after the SIT submits the charge sheet in the Zubeen death probe in court on December 8 or 10, at the latest.

The Chief Minister said, “Our target is to submit the charge sheet on December 8. Due to unforeseen reasons, the date may be revised to December 10. Until that date, I’m not setting my eyes on the Samadhi. After December 10, we will start work on the boundary wall.”

