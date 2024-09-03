Assam: One Lakh Appointments Were Made Without Any Corruption, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: During a ceremonial distribution of appointment letters today to around 24,000 contractual teachers appointed as permanent teachers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that one lakh appointments have been made in the past three years without a single instance of corruption.

The Chief Minister stated that when he wanted to appoint the first batch of TET-qualified teachers back in 2012, when he was the education minister, he faced opposition from within the government. He said, “In 2012, during my tenure as the education minister, I had fought tooth and nail against the then-government to contractually recruit the TET-qualified teachers. Even Jamiat chief Maulana Madani pressurised the then chief minister to put on hold the appointment process. As a result of that, the top bureaucrats close to the CM reprimanded the then senior-level official of Sarba Shiksha Mission. But I was not fazed by this and did not stop the process. The effort I started at that time has borne fruit today.”

“The promise to appoint 1 lakh job-seekers has been fulfilled today, if we count the around 24,000 teachers, as the total number of appointments has crossed 1.24 lakh. It is a major achievement for the government, as the appointment process has been clean and transparent, and nobody can point a finger at the process. As a result of this, the faith of job-seekers in the government recruitment process has been renewed. Everyone knows that, until a few years ago, malpractices, corruption, and nepotism in government jobs used to be the norm. Due to this, meritorious and deserving candidates were deprived of jobs. Our next target is to give appointments for 50,000 more jobs. These appointments will also be neat and clean,” he stressed.

The Chief Minister appealed to the teachers appointed today to dedicate themselves to spreading the light of education in the backward areas of the state. He said that some problems continued to persist and there was a dearth of teachers in remote areas. He assured that special consideration will be made for those willing to serve in backward and remote areas.

