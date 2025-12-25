Majuli’s Sattriya Culture Attracts Israeli Tourists to Sacred Satras

Majuli: On the vast bosom of the River Brahmaputra, the satras of Majuli, an island rich and language and cultural diversity, come alive with devotion and artistry.

The rich Sattriya heritage of Majuli draws travelers from across India and the world every year. In its serene, spiritual environment, the practice of Sattriya dance, drama, and music flows unbroken. For over 570 years, the cultural legacy of Srimanta Sankardeva has inspired generations, captivating visitors who cross oceans and rivers to learn this refined art.

A few young women from Israel are among those who have been mesmerized by the Majuli and its dance tradition. Identified as Sira, Edina, and Maya, the three foreign tourists were lost in the beauty of the Sattriya culture.

Arriving at the historic Uttar Kamalabari Satra, the women watched a Sattriya performance and were deeply moved, expressing a strong desire to learn the dance form. Along with Sira, Edina, and Maya, 45-year-old Daniel has also immersed himself in Sattriya training.

The tourists are learning the priceless creation of Sankardeva, the Sattriya dance rooted in the ancient mati akhara. Under the guidance of Vaishnava artist Bhaskar Borbayan, the tourists practice traditional components such as Purush Ora, Prakriti Ora, Pachala Tola, Haar Bhanga, and even the graceful Gopi dance.

Every evening, the four Israeli tourists return to the Satra, absorbing the spiritual atmosphere while learning Sattriya dance and Borgeet, slowly mastering both movement and melody.