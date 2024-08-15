Assam: Notification issued for Rajya Sabha bye-poll

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The notification for the bye-election to the two seats of Rajya Sabha from Assam was issued today. The notification was issued by the returning officer for the RS polls, Rajib Bhattacharyya, who is the additional secretary of the Assam Legislative Assembly. Earlier, the Election Commission of India declared the schedule of the election on August 7.

According to the ECI schedule, the last date for filing nominations is August 21, the last date for scrutiny of nominations is August 22, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is August 26. The date of polling is fixed for September 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The counting of votes will be done on September 3 at 5 p.m. The date before which the election will be completed is given as September 6.

The notification issued today stated that aspiring candidates can file their nomination papers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on any day not later than August 31, except on public holidays.

The byepolls have been necessitated as the two Rajya Sabha members, Sarbananda Sonowal and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, got elected to the 18th Lok Sabha. Both the BJP leaders resigned from the membership of the Rajya Sabha, as per rule, after they won in the last Lok Sabha elections from Dibrugarh and Kaziranga constituencies, respectively.

There are seven seats in the Upper House of Parliament in Assam. Only Legislative Assembly members can vote in the elections to the Rajya Sabha. The elections to the Rajya Sabha will be held in the precincts of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

