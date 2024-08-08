Assam: Rajya Sabha bye-poll to be held on September 3, 2024

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The bye-election to the two seats in the Rajya Sabha from Assam is scheduled to be held on September 3, 2024. The bye-polls have been necessitated due to the two Rajya Sabha members, Sarbananda Sonowal and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, getting elected to the 18th Lok Sabha. After their win in the last Lok Sabha elections, from Dibrugarh and Kaziranga constituencies, respectively, both the BJP leaders resigned from the membership of the Rajya Sabha, as per rule.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced the schedule for the bye-elections to be held in the state. According to ECI, the notification for the bye-polls will be issued on August 14, 2024.

The schedule stated that the last date for filing nominations is August 21, the last date for scrutiny of nominations is August 22, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is August 26. The date of polling is fixed for September 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The counting of votes will be done on September 3 at 5 p.m. The date before which the election will be completed is given as September 6.

There are seven seats in the Upper House from Assam. Only Legislative Assembly members can vote in the elections to the Rajya Sabha. The elections to the Rajya Sabha will be held in the precincts of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The ECI also announced the dates of the bye-elections to the Rajya Sabha in different states of India today.

