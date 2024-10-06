Assam: Now, We Break New Ground; Others Follow Suit, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gone are the days when the officials of Assam went to other states and studied models of various schemes to emulate them. And now, Assam breaks new ground, and other states, more often than not, follow suit. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this while inaugurating the Jalukbari Co-district office today.

The Chief Minister said, "Assam was a neglected state, without any administrative system of its own. The state followed the administrative acumen of other developed states. However, now everything has taken a U-turn. Administrative officials from other states come to Assam to adopt the modalities of our schemes. We're happy to share our learning and best practices with other states."

The Chief Minister said, "Various other states have adopted our Orunodoi Scheme, albeit with different names. I'm sure that many other states will adopt our co-district concept after a few years. Officials from other states visited Assam to emulate our modalities in the successful holding of large-scale recruitment examinations in the state. Officials from other states visited Assam to get details of our portal, Samarth, meant for admission in educational institutions. This portal will have takers in other states. Requests keep coming from other states for the training of their police personnel in our Dergaon Police Training Academy."

The Chief Minister further said, "I do believe that innovative thoughts in India will go to the rest of the country from the east that sees the first dawn in the country."

The Chief Minister said, "We have reaped the full benefits for the speedy development of Assam by virtue of the same party leading the governments at the centre and in the state. We've met all the promises made in our election manifesto and gone beyond that."

The Chief Minister said that the state would have 78 co-districts by February next. "Under each of the co-districts, we will rationalize departments like PWD, water resources, irrigation, etc. We're also trying to attach a circle office and an education office with each of the co-districts. This will offload around 80 percent of the work of the existing DC offices at district headquarters. The emergence of co-districts has put an end to the rising demands for the creation of new subdivisions, districts, etc."

