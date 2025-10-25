Assam Observes International Gibbon Day, Urges Protection of Western Hoolock Gibbon

Guwahati: Assam joined the global celebration of International Gibbon Day on Friday, highlighting efforts to protect the Western Hoolock Gibbon, India’s only ape and a key symbol of Northeast’s biodiversity.

Environmental organisation Aaranyak led the campaign, calling for urgent action to conserve the species dwindling habitats. Found only in the northeastern states, the gibbon thrives in forest canopies along the Dibang-Brahmaputra river system.

Assam’s Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Jorhat remains the most secure habitat, while smaller populations survive in Dehing Patkai, Dibru-Saikhowa, Kakoijana, and Nameri.

Experts warn that deforestation and infrastructure projects threaten the species survival. “Each time a forest falls silent, humanity loses a note from nature’s orchestra,” said a Tinsukia-based biologist.

Community-led conservation efforts in Kakoijana and Hoollongapar continue to offer hope for the future of Assam’s “singing apes.”