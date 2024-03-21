Assam: OCs need to review trained juniors to depute them cases

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state Home (A) Department, following a proposal received from CID headquarters, has empowered the officer-in-charge (OC) of a police station to depute any officer for investigation of cases specified under Section 157 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973.

The notification empowers the OC to depute a subordinate officer as investigation officer (IO) as specified: all assistant sub-inspectors of police (unarmed branch) to investigate cases that have a maximum punishment of up to seven years of imprisonment; such as lance naiks, naiks, and head constables (unarmed branch), with a maximum educational qualification of graduation and a minimum experience of six years in police service, to investigate cases that have a maximum punishment of up to three years of imprisonment.

Assam Police Headquarters (APHQ) has been asked to notify the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy Training Institute, or any other institute, as appropriate for imparting training and to prescribe the training programme and evaluation, including examination. The certificate issued at the conclusion of the training will be the primary basis for consideration by the OC of a police station for deputing them for investigation.

The notification also adds that APHQ shall also review the performance of the IOs once every two years, and non-performing or underperforming IOs would have to be imparted refresher courses while the best-performing IOs are to be recognised suitably.

APHQ also has to review and submit half-yearly reports to the government by July 31 (for the period January to June) and January 31 (for the period July to December) as the exact number of IOs entrusted with investigation responsibilities under the said notification in all districts is based on four indices: 1. average monthly registration of cases; 2. number of IOs in the district; 3. average monthly case disposal or completion of investigation; and 4. Average time taken for completion of investigation.

