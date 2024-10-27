Assam: Online trading scam accused in judicial custody

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court sent the eight accused in the multi-crore-rupee online trading scam: Bishal Phukan, Sumi Bora, Tarkik Bora, Amlan Bora, Ranjit Kakoti, Abhijit Chanda, Shubhan Jyoti Kurmi, and Chandan Nath to judicial custody on Saturday when they were produced before the court. The CBI took all eight accused to central jail in Guwahati from Dibrugarh Central Jail on Friday.

All eight accused are likely to appear before the Special CBI Court in Guwahati on October 30 in connection with ongoing investigations into the online trading scams.

Also Read: Assam: CBI registers six FIRs in online trading scam in Guwahati