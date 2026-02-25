Assam: Opposition has failed to connect with people’s issues, says CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today launched an attack on opposition parties in the state, stating that they have failed to connect with public aspirations and are instead busy with internal conflicts rather than addressing people’s issues.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress and opposition’s political relevance has diminished due to a lack of organisational strength and vision. They failed to realize the core issues of the people, and they lack the vision on how to solve their problems. So, the BJP virtually faces no opposition in Assembly constituencies.

“Our main focus is Assam’s future and development. The way we have governed the state in the past five years, the public has reposed their faith in us. Assam is now developed in every sector, whether it be infrastructure or welfare schemes,” the CM said.

In the past four months, by launching welfare schemes and inaugurating different projects, the BJP has prepared the ground for the upcoming election. The Chief Minister has been participating in public meetings non-stop. In between, the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister have launched or inaugurated several development projects in the state. On the other hand, the main opposition party, the Congress, is busy with internal conflicts. Five Congress MLAs have already left the party, with two of them joining Raijor Dal. Even former state Congress president Bhupen Bora has joined the BJP. Meanwhile, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, and the CPM are yet to come to a final conclusion with the Congress regarding the sharing of seats.

On the subject of seat-sharing, the CM said that the seat-sharing talks within the BJP-led alliance will be concluded in the first week of March. “We’re moving in a coordinated manner ahead of the polls. In some seats, friendly fighting will also take place,” he stated.

