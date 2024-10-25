Assam: Opposition party not accountable to people of the State, says BJP

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: “The statements made by the opposition parties in the recent past and their stand on forthcoming bye-election in Assam have exposed their true colour before the people of Assam. It has proved beyond doubt that the Congress and other opposition parties of the state are not accountable to the people of the state. What they do are all power-centric thoughts,” says State BJP chief spokesperson Manoj Baruah. Talking to the media on Thursday, Baruah criticized the unity of the opposition forum. Baruah said, “The drama about the candidate of Behali Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) has exposed that the opposition forum has no principles and ideologies. They even don’t have any minimum common programs. They are not even accountable for the people’s hope, aspiration, and development of the state. They do not have any plans for Assam’s future. The forum is formed only for the interest of the power.”

Baruah further said, “BJP from the very first said that the Congress and AIUDF are two sides of the same coin. This relation again got proved in the Samuguri Bye-election period.”

