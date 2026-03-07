Assam Opposition Unites Against BJP Ahead of Assembly Elections

The Congress-led united opposition in Assam has formally committed to contesting the upcoming state Assembly elections as a unified front, vowing to jointly campaign on what they describe as widespread corruption within the BJP-led ruling coalition.

The resolution came out of a multi-party meeting held in Guwahati, attended by leaders from the Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), and the Autonomous People's Hill League of Cherापani (APHLC).

Notably absent from the gathering was Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, though alliance discussions with his party — along with CPI and CPI(ML) — are said to be continuing separately.

