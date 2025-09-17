Assam: Over 22,000 Affected as Floods Ravage Six Assam Districts

Golaghat remains the worst-affected district, with 12,004 people impacted, two fatalities, and serious damage reported due to embankment breaches at Halmora Tup. Rescue teams from NDRF and SDRF have deployed 27 boats, successfully evacuating over 1,800 individuals and livestock to safer areasGuwahati has experienced only localized flash flooding and waterlogging in areas like Juripar, Satgaon, Hatigaon, and Sijubari. Though roads were briefly submerged, no injuries, fatalities, or displacements have been officially recorded, and no relief shelters were required in the city.

Across flood-hit regions, the administration has distributed essential relief materials including 568 quintals of rice, 102 quintals of lentils, 26 quintals of salt, and 2,813 liters of mustard oil. Additional aid includes baby food, sanitary supplies, tarpaulins, and mosquito nets, aimed at addressing urgent humanitarian needs.

As recovery efforts continue, rural Assam faces long-term challenges including damaged crops, washed-out fisheries, and thousands left without shelter or livelihood.