Assam: Over 22,000 Affected as Floods Ravage Six Assam Districts

Guwahati: More than 22,000 residents across six districts in Assam are grappling with severe flood impacts, according to the latest bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). While the state’s rural belt has taken a severe hit, the capital city Guwahati has largely escaped the worst of the crisis.
Floodwaters have inundated 274 villages and submerged over 4,190 hectares of agricultural land in the districts of Golaghat, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, and Cachar. The disaster has so far claimed two lives, with more than 50,000 livestock losses reported. Notably, Sonitpur district alone recorded 33,000 animal deaths.
A total of 22,016 individuals are currently facing widespread disruption, with many forced out of their homes. The state government has established 113 relief camps, housing 6,838 displaced people, while an additional 47,644 individuals are receiving assistance through non-camp relief programs.
Golaghat remains the worst-affected district, with 12,004 people impacted, two fatalities, and serious damage reported due to embankment breaches at Halmora Tup. Rescue teams from NDRF and SDRF have deployed 27 boats, successfully evacuating over 1,800 individuals and livestock to safer areasGuwahati has experienced only localized flash flooding and waterlogging in areas like Juripar, Satgaon, Hatigaon, and Sijubari. Though roads were briefly submerged, no injuries, fatalities, or displacements have been officially recorded, and no relief shelters were required in the city.
Across flood-hit regions, the administration has distributed essential relief materials including 568 quintals of rice, 102 quintals of lentils, 26 quintals of salt, and 2,813 liters of mustard oil. Additional aid includes baby food, sanitary supplies, tarpaulins, and mosquito nets, aimed at addressing urgent humanitarian needs.
As recovery efforts continue, rural Assam faces long-term challenges including damaged crops, washed-out fisheries, and thousands left without shelter or livelihood.
