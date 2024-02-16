Assam: Over 5 lakh bigha land encroached upon in tribal areas

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Decades ago, the Assam government created tribal belts and blocks for land-related security of the protected classes of people. But, according to the latest reports made available by the government, more than 5 lakh bigha of land in these belts and blocks is under encroachment.

The disconcerting fact in this matter is that the land in tribal belts and blocks is being encroached upon by people from the non-protected classes.

The creation of the tribal belts and blocks was done under Chapter X of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886, which provides for protection and furtherance of the interests of the tribals in the land. Currently, there are 47 tribal belts and blocks across the state.

Recent reports indicate that around 5,25,562 bighas of land is encroached upon in 12 districts in the state. The highest of these is in the Nagaon district, with 2,05,624 bigha, 3 katha, and 6 lecha of land in these belts and blocks under encroachment by people from non-protected classes.

In the remaining 11 districts with tribal belts and blocks, the encroached land is as follows: Sonitpur—1,102 bigha 3 katha and 10 lecha; Kamrup (Metro)—40,376 bigha 2 katha and 17 lecha; Lakhimpur—98,677 bigha 4 katha and 9 lecha; Hojai—7,804 bigha 1 katha and 1 lecha; Darrang—1,500 bigha 4 katha and 15 lecha; Dhubri—2,979 bigha 4 katha and 19 lecha; Kamrup—51,244 bigha 2 lecha; Dhemaji—31,150 bigha; Morigaon—30,246 bigha 4 katha and 12 lecha; Biswanath—1,508 bigha 8 lecha; and Tinsukia—53,352 bigha 1 katha and 1 lecha.

In the recent 39th triennial conference of All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) held in Sivasagar district from January 27 to 29, the issue of encroached land in tribal belts and blocks assumed much importance. After discussions on the matter, a resolution was adopted by the Sangha, urging the state government to immediately remove all illegal land occupiers from tribal belts and blocks in the state.

Talking to The Sentinel, AATS secretary general Aditya Khakhlari said, “We have been pointing out the existence of huge encroachment of land in tribal belts and blocks from time to time. Even the Gauhati High Court had earlier instructed the state government to remove all illegal encroachments from tribal areas. But the government has not taken any follow-up action in the matter, and it is high time the state government removed all encroachments once and for all.”

Also read: Guwahati: Illegal Encroachments Evicted At Noonmati's IOCL Land