Assam: Over 5 lakh works under MGNREGA incomplete in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: It is sad to say that over five lakh works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) are incomplete in Assam. The Nagaon district tops the list with 34,572 incomplete MGNREGA works among 35 districts in the state.

According to statistics available with The Sentinel, as of November 14, 2025, as many as 5,14,282 MGNREGA works were incomplete in the state. This certainly reflects a sorry figure. The panchayats implement MGNREGA works, and the Commissionerate of Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) issues directives and monitors it.

According to the statistics, financial year-wise incomplete MGNREGA works in Assam are 73,249 in 2022-23 and before; 62,523 in 2023-24; 1,18,120 in 2024-25; and 2,60,376 in 2025-26 (as of November 14, 2025).

Following Nagaon, the incomplete MGNREGA works in other districts are 27,451 in Cachar, 26,128 in Dhubri, 26,087 in Kamrup, and 25,942 in Kokrajhar. The Kamrup (M) district has the lowest number of 1,851 incomplete MGNREGA works.

Statistics further say that in the financial year 2024-25, the number of MGNREGA works started in Assam was 3,08,245. Of them, the number of complete MGNREGA works was 1,90,125, and the number of incomplete works was 1,18,120. The rate of work completion in 2024-25 was 61.68 per cent.

In 2025-26, the number of MGNREGA works started in the state is 3,08,952. As of November 14, 2025, only 48,576 works were complete, with 2,60,376 works remaining incomplete. The rate of completion of works in the current financial year is 15.72 per cent. This financial year will end on March 31, 2026.

P&RD Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass needs to look into the matter.

Also read: Minister Dass chairs meeting to review MGNREGA implementation