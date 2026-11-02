Assam: Over 5.95 Lakh Cases Pending in Subordinate Courts as of August 31

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Reflecting the poor state of affairs in the judiciary, altogether 5,95,143 cases are pending at various subordinate courts of Assam, as of August 31, 2026. Of these, 63,263 are pending for more than five years.

As per a data of the Gauhati High Court, out of the total 5,95,143 pending cases, 1,17,116 are civil cases and 4,78,027 criminal.

Further, 52,496 cases are pending at Gauhati High Court Principal Seat and its outlying benches, as of August 31, 2026. Of these, 17,523 cases are pending for more than five years.

With 48,965 cases pending, Gauhati High Court Principal Seat has the highest pendency of cases, followed by Itanagar Bench with 2,072 cases pending, Aizawl Bench with 793 cases and Kohima Bench with 666 cases.

And out of the 52,496 cases pending, 38,438 are civil cases and 14,058 are criminal cases.

At Gauhati High Court Principal Seat, total number of civil cases pending is 35,794, and the number of criminal cases pending is 13,171.

Further, 17,330 cases are pending at the Gauhati High Court Principal Seat for more than five years.

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