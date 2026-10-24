Gauhati High Court Directs Juvenile Justice Boards to Check for Children in Adult Prisons

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has directed Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) across Assam to verify whether any children are being held in adult prisons and ensure their transfer to appropriate child care institutions.

The court has set 31st October as the deadline for completing the verification process . The directions aim to ensure that children in conflict with the law are not detained in adult correctional facilities and are instead placed in institutions suited to their needs.

The court has also instructed the boards to submit their prison inspection reports to the secretaries of the respective District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) and the Member Secretary of the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA).

In addition, the court directed that prison inspections be conducted every three months to monitor detention conditions and ensure compliance with the applicable legal safeguards.

The directions underline the importance of protecting the rights and welfare of children in the justice system and ensuring that the authorities concerned fulfil their responsibilities under juvenile justice provisions.

The periodic inspections are also intended to strengthen oversight of detention facilities and help identify any instances where children may be held in violation of established procedures.