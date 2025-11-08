Assam: Patriarch of Nagara Naam Ram Charan Bharali no more

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s cultural fraternity is mourning the loss of veteran Nagara Naam artiste Ram Charan Bharali, who passed away late Thursday night at his residence in Kumarikata, Nalbari.

Born in 1939 in Dehar Kalakuchi, a serene village in Nalbari district, Ramcharan Bharali came from a humble middle-class family. His father, the late Lalit Chandra Bharali, and mother, the late Lakshmi Bharali, nurtured in him the simplicity and discipline that later defined his artistic life. He began his early education at Dehar Kalakuchi Primary School and continued up to Class X at Jagara High School. His first tryst with the stage began in 1958 when he joined the ‘Pragati Jatra Party’, marking the start of an eleven-year journey through the vibrant world of folk theatre.

In 1967, Ramcharan Bharali founded the ‘Dehar Kalakuchi Yuvak Naam Party’, a group that would go on to redefine Nagara Naam in Assam. With this ensemble, he began transforming ordinary village gatherings into profound experiences of rhythm and worship. His voice, the thunder of his Nagara Naam, and the poetic precision of his verses soon became inseparable from the devotional spirit of lower Assam. A landmark moment came in 1979, during the Assam Agitation, when his composition—woven with patriotic fervour and spiritual emotion—resonated deeply across the state. The performance won him immense admiration, leading to years of repeated stagings at public demand. Over time, Bharali became a symbol of artistic devotion. His performances were not just songs but rituals in sound—prayers expressed through percussion. The Assam Government recognised his lifelong dedication by awarding him a state artiste pension in 1998, making him the first among the nagara naam pathaks to receive such honour. Earlier, in 1994, he had received a one-time assistance grant, but it was only the beginning of many accolades to come. Throughout his career, Bharali was honoured with numerous awards, including the ‘Nagara Surya’ title from Asom Natya Sanmilan (2002), the ‘Nibaran Bora Award’ from Purvanchal Lok Parishad (2008), the ‘Jeevan Jora Sanskriti Sadhana Award’ (2008 & 2011), the ‘Dr Ambedkar Kalashree Award’ from Bharatiya Dalit Sahitya Akademi (2010), the ‘National Folklore Support Centre’s Tata Fellowship’ (2012), the ‘Enajori Bota’ (2015), the ‘Mohan Baira Bota’ (2017) and the ‘Naam Shiromoni Bota’ (2022), respectively. Each recognition stood as a testament to his lifelong pursuit of cultural preservation and spiritual art.

During the Assam Movement of 1979, his devotional songs resonated deeply across the state, blending spirituality with the people’s collective spirit of resistance. Throughout his career, he released over 100 audio cassettes and 30 video albums—a record-setting contribution to Assamese folk culture.

His last rites will be conducted with full state honours at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, attended by Cabinet Minister Jayantamalla Baruah and other dignitaries, with a gun salute in his memory.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow, stating, “I offer my heartfelt tributes to the revered exponent of Nagara Naam. Ram Charan Bharali enriched Assam’s spiritual heritage and elevated this unique art form to a distinguished place. His passing is an irreparable loss, but his contributions will forever illuminate Assam’s cultural landscape. I pray for eternal peace for the departed soul and extend my deepest condolences to his bereaved family.”

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah also condoled the demise, saying, “The passing of Ram Charan Bharali, a stalwart of Nagara Naam, is an immense loss to Assam’s spiritual and cultural life. His tireless efforts made Nagara Naam beloved across the state, from its heartlands to its farthest corners. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu remarked, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Ram Charan Bharali, a devoted practitioner of Nagara Naam. He popularised this folk tradition while preserving its purity. The ‘Nagara Surya’ will be remembered forever for his immense contribution to Assamese culture.”

Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, “I am deeply pained by the loss of distinguished Nagara Naam artiste Ram Charan Bharali. His contribution to promoting Assam’s traditional culture will always be remembered. I pray for the eternal peace of his soul and extend heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers.”

In a condolence message, the AGP said Bharali, widely known for his mastery of Nagara Naam—a vibrant and integral part of Assam’s traditional performing arts—played a pivotal role in popularising this folk form across the state and beyond. His demise marks a significant loss to Assam’s cultural and social life.

Office-bearers from various organisations and cultural groups, including Dipak Sarma, secretary-general of Bohubak; Dr DILS Lakshindra Sinha, president of Bishnupriya Manipuri Sahitya Parishad (Assam); Dr Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya, president of Mahapurush Srimanta Haridev Life and Philosophy Study Committee, Assam; Tarini Kanta Goswami, working president; Shailen Talukdar, organising secretary; Dr Asomi Gogoi, secretary-general of Nari Kalyan Manch, Assam; and others, also condoled the demise of the artiste.

