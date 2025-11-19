Assam Petrochemicals secures landmark German export deal

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a major boost to Assam’s industrial and export credentials, the Namrup-based Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) has signed a major export order with German renewable energy firm SFC Energy AG. The deal involves the sale of 180 tonnes of methanol to the European company at a premium rate—marking a landmark accomplishment for the state-owned enterprise.

According to company sources, SFC Energy AG agreed to purchase methanol from APL at Rs 90,000 per tonne, compared to the Indian market price of around Rs 25,000 per tonne. The significant price gap highlights the purity and high-grade production quality of the methanol manufactured in APL’s modern Namrup facility.

SFC Energy, which collaborates with India’s FC TecNrgy in defence energy infrastructure, specialises in Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) technology. The firm uses methanol as an eco-friendly energy source to power advanced fuel cell systems deployed across defence installations, particularly in remote or border regions.

APL Chairman Bikul Deka described the agreement as a testament to the company’s growing global reputation. “This successful export deal reflects the recognition of Assam’s methanol in the international market. The superior quality of our product has attracted global buyers willing to pay premium prices,” Deka said.

He credited the achievement to the company’s workforce and consistent focus on quality innovation. “Every worker at APL contributed to this success. It’s a proud moment not only for our company but also for Assam’s industrial development,” Deka added.

Christian Bohm, Vice President of SFC Energy AG, praised APL’s manufacturing standards, calling it a step forward in joint efforts toward clean energy. “Our collaboration with Assam Petrochemicals reflects the global move toward sustainable energy solutions. Methanol-based fuel cells will play a vital role in future energy generation, especially in defence and off-grid applications,” he said.

The partnership, born from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year, supports India’s ‘Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat’ missions. The export deal showcases how Assam’s industries are entering the global clean energy supply chain—paving the way for future expansion in renewable energy exports.

