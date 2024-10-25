Assam: PIL on Eco-Sensitive Zone Declaration in Kaziranga National Park Adjourned

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam adjourned a PIL (47/2024) filed by Rajeev Bhattacharyya sine die awaiting the decision/effective order to be passed by the Supreme Court in respect of the declaration of Eco Sensitive Zone in the Kaziranga National Park.

The PIL petition was filed on behalf of the petitioner, raising a concern that despite clear orders from the Supreme Court from time to time, the Assam government has not declared the Eco Sensitive Zone/Eco Sensitive Area in respect of the Kaziranga National Park till date.

