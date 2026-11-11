Assam plans to reclaim 4,000–5,000 bighas of land along Brahmaputra

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam is considering a major project to reclaim land made available due to changes in the course of the Brahmaputra.

In this regard, Chief Minister Dr Sarma visited Kayantol in Hajo, Kamrup district, and Sonka in Mayong, Morigaon district, on Tuesday to assess the feasibility of the proposed project on the ground.

He discussed various aspects of the proposed project with departmental ministers and senior officials at both Kayantol and Sonka.

Speaking about the project, the Chief Minister said over the years, vast chunks of land in Assam were lost to erosion by the Brahmaputra, resulting in reduction of usable land in the state. On the other hand, as the river changed its course over time, substantial land emerged from the riverbed.

Disclosing that a significant amount of land has been freed in this manner in Dhemaji district, he said the state Government is considering a scientific study-based project to reclaim land across various locations that was lost to erosion earlier and has now emerged as high-lying ground from the riverbed.

Land thus reclaimed can be made suitable for agriculture, setting up industries, or human settlement.

Regarding the proposed project in Kamrup district's Kayantol, the Chief Minister said the state government is considering reclaiming over 2,000 bighas of land near Hajo's Laheshwari Temple up to Srihati, which was once submerged in the Brahmaputra.

Similar plan has been drawn to reclaim approximately 1,000 bighas of land from Kachashila to Narasingha Hill in Sonka area, besides reclaiming about 1,500 bighas of land from Narasingha Hill to Ganesh Hill. A third project of a similar nature is also being planned in the area.

According to the Chief Minister, around 4,000 to 5,000 bighas of land can be reclaimed through these projects.

He said district commissioners across various districts have identified several such locations. Therefore, land reclamation will be possible only through the execution of a large-scale project.

Stating that the state government will make decisions regarding such projects only after comprehensive scientific studies, he admitted that implementing this initiative will also require substantial funding.

The Chief Minister also visited the Sri Sri Narasingha Temple in Sonka during the day and offered prayers for the well-being of the state's citizens.

During his visits to both locations today, he interacted with local residents and assured them that their grievances if ther have any would be addressed to the extent possible.

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