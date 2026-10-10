Assam: Residents demand urgent repair of Bagals Road, a vital link between Kamrup and Nalbari districts

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Bagals Road, an important connecting route between Kamrup and Nalbari districts, continues to remain in a dilapidated condition nearly four years after it was damaged by the devastating floods of 2022.

The road is used daily by commuters, students, traders and local residents for transportation and other essential activities. However, the failure to undertake adequate repairs has caused considerable hardship to people who depend on the route.

Residents have expressed concern over the prolonged neglect, alleging that no substantial repair work has been carried out despite the passage of nearly four years since the floods. The deteriorating condition of the road has made daily travel difficult, affecting connectivity between the two districts.

The poor state of the road has also raised questions about the delay in restoring essential infrastructure damaged by the floods. Residents say the continued neglect is affecting their livelihoods, education and other routine activities.

Local residents have urged the concerned authorities to inspect the damaged stretch and initiate repair work without further delay. They have also called for a permanent solution to prevent similar problems in the future.

Questioning the prolonged delay, residents have appealed to the government and the concerned department to take immediate action and restore the road to a motorable condition. The affected people are awaiting concrete steps to address their grievances and improve connectivity between Kamrup and Nalbari districts.

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