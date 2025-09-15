Assam playing significant role in energy, semiconductors: PM Modi

World’s first bamboo-based 2G bioethanol plant dedicated to nation

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India needs two key things to become self-reliant - energy and semiconductors. Assam is playing a significant role in this journey, he said.

Established on the foundation of the historic Assam Accord, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has set another milestone with the inauguration of the world's first bamboo-based 2G bioethanol plant, constructed at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. On Sunday, the Prime Minister dedicated this pioneering project to the nation. Alongside, he laid the foundation stone of the polypropylene plant being constructed at a cost of Rs 7,230 crore.

The Prime Minister said that Assam is a land that strengthens India's energy capabilities. Petroleum products originating from Assam contribute significantly to the nation's development. The Prime Minister highlighted that India is making rapid strides in the field of green energy and renewable power generation. Decades ago, India lagged significantly in solar power production. However, today it ranks among the top five countries globally in solar energy capacity, he said.

The Prime Minister announced that Assam has received a gift of a modern polypropylene plant. This plant will strengthen the foundation of Make in Assam and Make in India and will also boost other manufacturing industries in the region. Prime Minister Modi also interacted with farmers regarding the bioethanol project, remembered Srimanta Sankardeva, and remarked that the project was a matter of pride for Assam.

Later, at a public rally organised near the newly constructed 'Narendra Modi Neem Path' leading to the Bio-Ethanol Project, the Prime Minister addressed a gathering of over one lakh people.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Atul Bora and others.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri described the occasion as a 'historic day for Assam', highlighting the inauguration of the bamboo-based 2G bioethanol plant along with the foundation of a state-of-the-art polypropylene plant.

Constructed under the PM-JI-VAN Yojana by Assam Bio-Ethanol Pvt. Ltd. (ABPEL) at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, this is the world's first such project. It will produce 50,000 tonnes of ethanol annually from 5 lakh tonnes of bamboo, while also generating by-products such as high-value furfural, acetic acid, biochar, activated carbon, and 25 MW of green power. This will make it a self-sufficient energy enterprise.

The project will reduce India's crude oil import bill by Rs 230 crore annually, help meet ethanol blending targets, create over 5,000 jobs, empower more than 50,000 families, and lead to bamboo cultivation over 12,500 hectares, aiding carbon sequestration.

Meanwhile, the polypropylene plant, with a capacity of 360 KTPA, is being constructed at a cost of Rs 7,231 crore. It will use German Lummus Novolen technology and be implemented under the consultancy of Engineers India Ltd. The plant is expected to reduce India's polypropylene import dependence by 20%, save around USD 85 million annually, and create 75,000 man-days of employment every year. It is also estimated to reduce nearly 1 million tonnes of CO? emissions annually, strengthening India's commitment to sustainable production.

Also Read: There’re Conspiracies Through Infiltrators to Change Demography: PM