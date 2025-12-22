Assam: PM Modi Lays Foundation of Rs 11,000 cr Ammonia-Urea Fertilizer Project

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while laying the foundation stone of the Ammonia-Urea Fertilizer Project of Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited at Namrup on Sunday, remarked that the long-awaited dream of Namrup and Dibrugarh has been fulfilled, as a new chapter of industrial progress begins in the region with the laying of the foundation stone for the project.

Around Rs 11,000 crore would be invested in the fertilizer project, which would produce more than 12 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer annually. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi remarked that this was the land of great heroes like Chaolung Sukapha and Mahaveer Lachit Borphukan. He highlighted the contributions of Bhimbar Deori, Swahid Kushal Konwar, Moran King Bodousa, Malati Mem, Indira Miri, Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha, and the valiant Sati Sadhani. The Prime Minister stated that he bowed to the sacred soil of Upper Assam, this great land of valour and sacrifice.

Stating that Sunday was a historic day for Assam and the entire Northeast, PM Modi remarked that the long-awaited dream of Namrup and Dibrugarh had been fulfilled, as a new chapter of industrial progress began in the region. He highlighted that before arriving in Dibrugarh for the bhoomi pujan of the Ammonia–Urea Fertilizer Plant, he inaugurated the new terminal at Guwahati airport. The Prime Minister noted that everyone was saying that Assam is now on a new pace of development. What was being witnessed was only the beginning, and Assam must be taken much further ahead, he emphasized.

He recalled the strength and role that Assam held during the Ahom kingdom and asserted that in a developed India, Assam would play an equally powerful role. He underlined the start of new industries, the building of modern infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, new opportunities in agriculture, the advancement of tea gardens and their workers, and the growing potential in tourism, affirming that Assam was progressing in every sector.

He remarked that under the Union and State governments, the synergy of industry and connectivity was fulfilling Assam’s dreams and inspiring the youth to dream bigger.

Highlighting that the Namrup unit will generate thousands of new opportunities for employment and self-employment, Modi remarked that with the plant becoming operational, many people would secure permanent jobs locally. He added that associated work such as repair, supply, and other related activities would also provide employment to the youth.

Modi noted that Namrup had long been a centre of fertilizer production, and that at one time, the fertilizer produced here strengthened the fields of the Northeast and supported farmers’ crops. He recalled that even when fertilizer supply was a challenge in many parts of the country, Namrup remained a source of hope for farmers.

However, he pointed out that the technology of the old plants had become outdated over time and previous governments paid no attention. As a result, several units of the Namrup plant were shut down, leaving farmers across the Northeast distressed, their incomes hurt, and agricultural difficulties increasing.

Underscoring that the governments at the Centre and State are working for the poor, tribals, youth, and women and to end decades of violence in Assam and the Northeast, PM Modi underlined that they had always kept Assam’s identity and culture paramount, highlighting symbols of Assamese pride on every platform. He pointed out that this was why the government proudly built a 125-foot statue of Mahaveer Lachit Borphukan, celebrated the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika, and promoted Assam’s art, crafts, and the Gamosa to achieve global recognition. He mentioned that just a few days ago, when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Delhi, he gifted him Assam’s black tea with great pride.

PM Modi pointed out that the new Namrup unit was a symbol of transformation, as the fertilizer produced here would not only serve Assam’s fields but also reach Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. He stressed that this was a significant contribution of the Northeast to the country’s fertilizer needs.

