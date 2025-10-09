Assam: Contraband urea fertilizer worth Rs 14.98 lakh seized in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Dima Hasao police seized a large quantity of contraband urea fertilizer from a truck at Kalachand under Maibang police station in Dima Hasao district. On the evening of October 5, a truck with registration number WB-65-E-1581, stranded by the roadside, was involved in a collision with another vehicle, leading to a dispute. Police intervened and brought the truck, along with its driver and handyman, to Maibang police station for questioning. However, both the driver and handyman fled the station under the pretext of having a meal, abandoning the truck. Suspecting foul play, the police searched the vehicle and discovered it was loaded with 666 bags of urea fertilizer, totalling 29,970 kilograms, with an estimated market value of Rs 14,98,500. The truck’s documents falsely indicated it was carrying rice. Maibang Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vaibhav Rawat stated that an investigation is underway, and strict legal action will be taken against those involved.

