Assam: Hagrama Mohilary sworn in as BTC Chief

Rihon Daimary takes oath as deputy chief, ten others as EMs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Despite incessant rains since morning, the swearing-in ceremony of the 5th BTC Executive Council, led by Hagrama Mohilary as Chief Executive Member (CEM), was held at the BTC Secretariat field on Sunday in the presence of thousands gathered on the occasion.

Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota administered the oath of office and secrecy to new BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, Deputy Chief Rihon Daimary, and 10 executive members (EMs). Mohilary and Daimary took the oath in English and Bodo, respectively.

In his maiden speech, Mohilary said that they had made many promises to the people ahead of the elections and that they would fulfil those commitments. He hoped that the Opposition would play a constructive role in governance. He also hoped that people of the region would uphold peace and integrity and help the government run smoothly.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his speech, remembered Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, the great social reformer and founder of the Brahma Dharma, and Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, whose ideology and principle had led the Bodos to this stage. He also thanked the people of BTC for maintaining peace before and after the elections. He said that Mohilary would uphold peace among all sections of people. He also said that the BPF, with the support of the BJP, would be able to bring effective development for the region. He hoped that BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, Deputy Chief Rihon Daimary, and EMs would work with responsibility for the 26 communities of the region.

In his speech, the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, said that he had high hopes that the Mohilary-led new council government would ensure peace, justice, and equal development of all communities. He said that this new journey of Mohilary would take the council to a new phase of development. He also said that more investors would be brought in for economic development of the region.

Deputy Chief Rihon Daimary also delivered a brief speech.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Executive Council of BTC was also attended by ministers, including Ajanta Neog, Minister of Finance; Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Water Resources, etc.; Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister of Panchayat & Rural Development; Prasanta Phukan, Minister of Power, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship; and others; Tuliram Ronghang, CEM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council; Pradyut Manikya Debbarma, president of Tipra Motha Party; Dawa Penjor, Secretary General of Bhutan-India Friendship Association (BIFA); and others.

Rupesh Mecche, President of Meche Somaj of Nepal; Kampa Borgoyari, Leader of Opposition; Wilson Hasda, Chief Whip of the UPPL; CEMs of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, and Mising Autonomous Council; and other dignitaries.

The Principal Secretary of BTC, Akash Deep, gave the welcome speech.

