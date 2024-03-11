Assam: PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of semiconductor plant at Jagiroad on March 13

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the semiconductor plant viturally at Jagiroad in the Morigaon district on March 13.

State Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said this while addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting held tonight with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the chair.

Mallabaruah said, “This plant will come up in Assam due to the direct intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This semiconductor plant will be the highest-ever investment in Assam, amounting to Rs 27,000 crore. This plant will create direct and indirect job avenues in the state. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone on March 13, virtually. We had Assam Semiconductor Policy 2023. The Cabinet today authorized the State Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise Department to clear all official procedures for the setting up of the semiconductor plant by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt. Ltd. in a single window system.”

The Cabinet also took a few other decisions. The Cabinet approved the Meitei (Manipuri) Mayek for Lower Primary Schools in the state. The language used in the schools in Manipur will be used in Assam in place of Bengali for Manipuri students.

The Cabinet gave administrative approval of Rs 191.94 crore for the Jorhat Town Water Supply Project, Rs 674.81 crore for the Karimganj Medical College, Ramkrishna Nagar, Rs 131.71 crore for the Rang Ghar Beautification Project, Rs 380.66 crore for the construction of an open stadium at Amingaon Sports Complex in the Kamrup district, and Rs 204.63 crore as the state share for electrification of out-of-grid houses.

The Cabinet agreed to provide a bank guarantee for the 1000-MW solar plant at Lahorighat in the Karbi Anglong district.

The Cabinet also took a few other decisions that will be made public later.

