PM Narendra Modi inaugurates, dedicates rail and road projects worth over Rs. 4,500 crore

Two railway projects worth Rs. 1,328 crore in Assam dedicated to public

GUWAHATI: The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation two railway doubling projects of 70.59 km of rail lines from Jorhat in Assam. The doubling of the Dhupdhara-Chhaygaon section, part of the New Bongaigaon-Goalpara-Kamakhya doubling project, and the doubling of the New Bongaigaon-Sorbhog section, part of the New Bongaigaon-Rangiya-Agthori doubling project, were dedicated to the nation. These projects have been completed at a cost of Rs. 1328 crore. These projects will help in the decongestion of both rail sections and the smooth movement of train services. The socio-economic growth of people in the region will also get a huge boost due to the increase in freight train movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated dedicated multiple developmental projects in the rail and road sectors worth more than Rs. 4500 crore from Siliguri, West Bengal, today.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation multiple electrification projects of 438.77km of rail lines benefiting people in North Bengal and nearby regions. The projects include the Eklakhi-Balurghat section; the Barsoi-Radhikapur section; the Raninagar Jalpaiguri-Haldibari section; the Siliguri-Aluabari section via Bagdogra; and the Siliguri-Sivok-Alipurduar Jn.-Samuktala (including Alipurduar Jn.-New Coochbehar) section.

The Prime Minister also dedicated other important railway projects, including the doubling of the railway line in the Manigram-Nimtita section and automatic block signalling in Ambari Falakata-Aluabari, including electronic interlocking in New Jalpaiguri. The Prime Minister flagged off a new passenger train service between Siliguri and Radhikapur. Doubling the railway line in this section will facilitate the movement of coal rakes to the thermal power plants. These rail projects will improve rail connectivity, facilitate freight movement, and contribute to employment generation and economic growth in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister underlined that the northern part of West Bengal is the gateway to the Northeast and also provides trade channels with neighbouring countries. He emphasised the need for modernised rail and road infrastructure and mentioned the completion of work on the electrification of rail lines on the Eklakhi-Balurghat, Raninagar-Jalpaiguri-Haldibari, and Siliguri-Aluabari sections, which will increase the speed of trains in the areas of North and South Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri districts, while the Siliguri-SSamuktala route will reduce pollution in the nearing forest areas. The electrification of the Barsoi - Radhikapur section will benefit both Bihar and West Bengal, he said. Referring to the flagging off of a new train service between Radhikapur and Siliguri, PM Modi said that the strengthening of railways in West Bengal will give momentum to new possibilities of development and make lives easier for the common people. The Prime Minister said that the government is committed to maintaining the same speed of development works with more investment in connectivity and the introduction of high-speed trains as being launched in other parts. He also mentioned that with the introduction of the Mitali Express between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka Cantt, rail connectivity with Bangladesh has started, and both the governments of India and Bangladesh have emphasised the need for further enhancement of such connectivity up to Radhikapur.

Along with the various railway projects, the Prime Minister also inaugurated two National Highway projects in North Bengal, virtually laid the foundation stone of several developmental and infrastructural projects in Assam, and inaugurated, dedicated, and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh, a press release said.

Also Read: Assam has made rapid strides in infrastructure growth: PM Narendra Modi