Assam: PM, Scindia Condoles Prafulla Govinda Baruah’s Demise

Guwahati: In a condolence message on the demise of Prafulla Govinda Baruah, the editor of The Assam Tribune on Saturday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri PG Baruah Ji, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group. He will be remembered for his contribution to the media world. He was also passionate about furthering Assam's progress and popularising the state's culture. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti." DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took to X to say, “Saddened by the demise of Padma Shri P. G. Baruah Ji, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group”.

Also Read: Assam Tribune Editor Prafulla Govinda Baruah No More