Assam Tribune Editor Prafulla Govinda Baruah No More

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Padmashree Prafulla Govinda Baruah, the editor of The Assam Tribune, passed away today at around 9.30 PM at Apollo Hospital, Guwahati, of old age-related ailments. He was 93.

PG Baruah, as he was commonly known, was born in Dibrugarh on July 26, 1933. He was awarded the Padmashree in 2018. He leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

One of the doyens of journalism in Assam, Baruah had his schooling in Dibrugarh and passed his matriculation from Gauhati University in 1949 and ISC from Cotton College in 1951. He had his graduation in Economics from Presidency College, Calcutta, in 1953. From the same university, he also had his LL.B. degree with a gold medal. From there, he proceeded to Great Britain on a scholarship and studied journalism and printing technology at the Thompson Foundation.

He started his career in the newspaper industry in 1962. In 1966, he was appointed the managing director of The Assam Tribune. Since 1997, he had been the editor of The Assam Tribune until his death today.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, condoling his death, wrote on his X handle, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri P.G. Baruah, Owner, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group and a towering figure in Assam’s journalistic landscape... His lifelong dedication to principled journalism and his immense contribution to literature, education and public life will always be cherished... Deepest condolences to his bereaved family, colleagues and countless admirers...Om Shanti.”

In his condolence message, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal wrote on X, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Shri awardee and veteran editor, Shri Prafulla Govinda Baruah. A doyen of journalism & Chairman Emeritus of The Assam Tribune group, his unwavering commitment to editorial integrity has left an indelible mark on our society. His demise leaves a deep void in the media fraternity and public life... In this hour of grief, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues & friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti.”

Also Read: Renowned social worker Sahidur Rahman passes away at 75