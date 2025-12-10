Assam: PMAY-G sanction letters given to 3.25 lakh families in Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday ceremonially launched the distribution of sanction letters to 325,234 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G) at a state-level function held at Gandhi Maidan, Boko, in the Kamrup district.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced PMAY-G to ensure housing for economically weaker families across the country and that Assam had been working continuously to fulfil this vision.

During the programme, sanction letters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G) were formally distributed to 7,558 beneficiaries in Boko constituency and 2,095 beneficiaries in Chamaria constituency. In his address, the Chief Minister announced that the State Government would additionally extend the Orunodoi scheme to 3,000 new beneficiaries each in the Boko, Chamaria, and Palasbari constituencies, ensuring that families who had not received the benefit earlier would also be covered.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government’s aim is to provide every family living in a kutcha house with a pucca home. He said that geo-tagging of eligible households had been completed and that new beneficiary lists would soon be prepared in gram sabhas. He added that PMAY assistance of over Rs 1.5 lakh, along with support for toilets, had given dignity and relief to poor families.

Referring to other welfare measures, Dr Sarma mentioned the Orunodoi scheme, monthly assistance of Rs 1,250, and subsidised supply of dal, sugar, and salt, which together provide crucial support to families. He stressed that the government was committed to creating a corruption-free system where poor families could easily access welfare schemes.

On a different note, the Chief Minister expressed pride over the successful Post Malone concert held in Guwahati, which drew audiences from America, London, Europe, and France. Calling it a ‘day of pride for Assam’, he said that the event had elevated the state into an international destination, with tourists now choosing to stay longer, thereby boosting the local economy and tourism sector. Though he could not attend personally, Dr Sarma said that the concert was conducted beautifully and received widespread appreciation.

