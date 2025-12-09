Assam CM Distributes PMAY-G Sanction Letters to 3.25 Lakh Families

Boko: In a landmark event, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) home ownership sanction letters to beneficiaries, marking a big leap in the State's rural housing mission. The programme was held at Boko. Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Palashbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria, Boko MLA Nandita Das, along with several dignitaries, were present at the ceremony.

With the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 3.25 lakh families have now been sanctioned PMAY-G houses. Each family will get about ₹1.3 lakh, making it a massive investment of Rs. 4,228 crore dedicated to empowering rural households with safe and dignified homes. Every sanctioned house will also be provided with toilet construction support, thereby assuring holistic development.