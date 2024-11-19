Assam: PMAY-Gramin Houses to be Completed by December 2024

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: All ongoing construction of rural houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY)-Gramin in the state is to be completed by December 2024.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, “Recently, we got approval for an additional 1.70 lakh rural houses under PMAY-Gramin from the central government. Before that, Assam had a total of around 20 lakh houses sanctioned under the scheme. Of this 20 lakh, a total of 19.40 lakh houses in rural areas in the state have been completed. As of now, we have around 60,000 houses in the ongoing stage of construction. So, all department officials have been instructed to complete the remaining under-construction houses by December 2024. Personally, I feel that we will be able to achieve the target of completion because the P&RD is working as a team, from the minister, principal secretary, and commissioner to the ground-level employees. Which is why, during the three-and-a-half-year tenure of the present government, around 15.40 lakh rural houses have been completed. In contrast, in the earlier five years of the previous government, around 4.02 lakh houses were completed.”

Minister Dass further said, “After completion of the remaining 60,000 rural houses by December 2024, our next target will be to complete the additional 1.70 lakh rural houses, which were allocated recently. The sooner we complete all the sanctioned houses, the faster we will get approval for more houses under PMAY-Gramin from the Government of India.”

