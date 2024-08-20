‘19 lakh PMAY houses completed in Assam’: Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjit Dass

Silchar: Assam had achieved a remarkable milestone in rural development with the completion of 19 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), stated Ranjit Dass, the Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, Public Health Engineering, Food & Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs. In a meeting with Jivika Sakhi and Self-help groups at Palonghat block in Dholai Dass said, out of the 20 lakh houses sanctioned to Assam, 19 lakh had been successfully completed, while the construction of the remaining 1 lakh houses were currently underway. He emphasized that the PMAY initiative had set a new target to provide homes to three crore families across the nation, with Assam set to receive an additional 7 lakh houses under this expanded scheme.

In addition to the PMAY, Dass announced the upcoming launch of the Chief Minister Awas Yojana, a state-led initiative aimed at further empowering the citizens by providing additional housing support. The event also saw the participation of MP Parimal Suklabaidya, who commended the minister for his dedicated efforts in advancing the development of the Palanghat block area. Dass inspected the infrastructure of the Palonghat block and interacted with members of various self-help groups, discussing their ongoing projects and challenges.

