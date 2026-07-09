CBI Arrests Alleged Fraudster in Multi-Crore Investment Scam

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested alleged fraudster Sanjay Bhagat in connection with a multi-crore financial scam involving fraudulent trading and online investment schemes.

As per preliminary findings, Bhagat is accused of cheating investors out of crores of rupees by luring them with promises of exceptionally high returns through fake investment plans. The arrest follows a prolonged investigation conducted by the CBI into the alleged fraud.

Bhagat was arrested in West Bengal and subsequently brought to Guwahati, where he was produced before the Special CBI Court.

The investigating agency is continuing its probe to uncover the full extent of the alleged scam, identify other individuals who may have been involved, and trace the flow of the defrauded funds.

Further investigations are underway.