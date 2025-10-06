Top Headlines

Even the Birds Mourn: A Pigeon’s Silent Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Assam : At 1 AM in Kamarkuchi, a teary-eyed pigeon sits beside Zubeen’s photo, as love, loss, and legacy echo in the stillness of the night.
Image of the pigeon with teary eyes resting near Zubeen Garg's photo in the midnight
Published on

Guwahati: In a moment that felt like poetry written by the universe itself, a pigeon, its eyes said to be filled with tears, flew down and sat beside the garlanded photo of Zubeen Garg at his final resting place in Kamarkuchi around 1 AM.

Mourners gathered in the quiet of the night stood still, watching with reverence and disbelief. Some wept. Others captured the scene, now shared widely on social media as a symbol of love that transcends words, species, and time.

Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19, was more than a musician. He was a voice, a soul, a heartbeat of Assam, whose music carried emotion, rebellion, and deep humanity. His loss has left a silence too loud to bear.

But this simple, silent moment a bird choosing to sit by him spoke volumes. It was as though nature itself bowed in mourning, offering love and farewell to a man who gave his life to music, people, and truth.

Thousands continue to visit Kamarkuchi daily. But it was this lone pigeon, under the moonlit sky, that reminded us:

Love knows no language. And legends like Zubeen never truly leave us they live on in the soul of the world.

