Even the Birds Mourn: A Pigeon’s Silent Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: In a moment that felt like poetry written by the universe itself, a pigeon, its eyes said to be filled with tears, flew down and sat beside the garlanded photo of Zubeen Garg at his final resting place in Kamarkuchi around 1 AM.
Mourners gathered in the quiet of the night stood still, watching with reverence and disbelief. Some wept. Others captured the scene, now shared widely on social media as a symbol of love that transcends words, species, and time.
Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19, was more than a musician. He was a voice, a soul, a heartbeat of Assam, whose music carried emotion, rebellion, and deep humanity. His loss has left a silence too loud to bear.
But this simple, silent moment a bird choosing to sit by him spoke volumes. It was as though nature itself bowed in mourning, offering love and farewell to a man who gave his life to music, people, and truth.
Thousands continue to visit Kamarkuchi daily. But it was this lone pigeon, under the moonlit sky, that reminded us:
Love knows no language. And legends like Zubeen never truly leave us they live on in the soul of the world.