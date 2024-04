The Assam Police have been stepping into the LinkedIn games of the citizens of the state. The police appealed to the citizens to get connected with the police for policing updates that may offer a few crime-solving opportunities. The police urged the citizens to contact https://www.linkedin.com/company/assam-police-india/.

