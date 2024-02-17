Assam Police mulled implementation of Block Chain Based Evidence Management System to check court acquittals

Guwahati: It has come to light that many of the accused are acquitted in court cases due to a lack of clear evidence. So, the Assam Police is mulling the implementation of a Block Chain Based Evidence Management System, as per a recent directive of the state government which said that all 326 police stations will be connected through this system to make it effective.

According to Home Department sources, one of the basic reasons for the acquittal of the accused in most of the cases is a lack of transparency in evidence gathering and tampering or manipulation of evidence during a police investigation. It was opined that the ends of justice will be met if absolute transparency can be brought in with regard to these lacunae.

Therefore, Assam Police has decided to implement the Block Chain Based Evidence Management System to connect 326 police stations for evidence handling and storage by integrating it with the CCTNS (Cyber Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System) and ICIS (Interoperable Criminal Justice System) software applications of Assam Police.

The Home Department expressed the hope that this project will improve the acceptance levels of the evidence on record in the judicial system by the defence as well as the prosecution.

Currently, a wide range of criminal activities are carried out using digital devices and/or networks by cybercriminals across Assam. To tackle those criminal activities, Assam Police has set up two Cybercrime Police Stations in the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, and CID Headquarters at Guwahati, and two outposts at Silchar and Dibrugarh. Meanwhile, the Assam Police has already completed the installation and commissioning of CCTV cameras at 332 police stations in the state of Assam in 2023. Apart from this, CCTV servers at all police stations are integrated with the central server located in Guwahati.

