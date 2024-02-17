Appointment letters for assistant professors ‘Make students employable’: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

GUWAHATI: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu urged the college teachers of the state to break their departmental barriers so as to impart multi-purpose education to the students with out-of-the-box ideas.

After the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to the newly appointed assistant professors and grade III and grade IV employees of various colleges in the city today, Minister Pegu said, “With the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, a beam of new light is visible in higher education. Education is no longer the medium for jobs and getting certificates only. Every teacher has to make an effort to make the students employable through higher education. This makes it imperative for them to go beyond the confines of their respective departments so as to impart multi-purpose education to the students.”

He said, “Various other states are emulating many laudable measures taken by the Education Department of Assam. We work, but not to get rewards. We are working under the far-sighted vision of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has taken measures to ensure the all-round development of the students. All such measures are meant to place Assam among the five top states of the country. This augurs well for us to set the trend for other states instead of taking cues from them. I appeal to each of the newly appointed teachers and employees to dedicate themselves to the development of society and the nation.”

The Directorate of Higher Education gave away appointment letters to 273 assistant professors and other employees today.

Commissioner-Secretary of Higher Education Banashree Nath, Secretary Narayan Konwar, Higher Education Director Pomi Baruah, and others were present at today’s ceremony.

