Assam Police Nab 10 Alleged Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants from City Lodge in Paltan Bazar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested ten Bangladeshi nationals from a lodge in the Paltan Bazar area of the city late on Tuesday night after they allegedly failed to produce valid identity and travel documents during a verification exercise.

According to sources, the individuals were first taken into custody by Paltan Bazar Police and later handed over to the Border Police for detailed verification and subsequent legal procedures.

Following preliminary scrutiny, police confirmed that the arrestees had admitted to being nationals of Bangladesh. Authorities said necessary procedures were being initiated for their repatriation in accordance with established protocols. The Assam government has been pursuing a policy of pushing back Bangladeshis across the international border to their home country.

Investigators also examined the premises where the group had been staying.

According to sources, two touts, identified as Hridoy Deka and Chandan Rajbongshi, arranged the illegal entry of the Bangladeshis through the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal and provided them accommodation at a lodge in the city.

The ten apprehended Bangladeshis include four men, five women and a child.

It is worth noting that the Assam Police in the city were successful in apprehending 24 Bangladeshis between June 16 and June 23, a span of just 8 days.

Police said verification and enforcement measures were continuing across the city to identify and take action against individuals found residing without valid documents.

Also Read: Two Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Guwahati