Assam: Police, NIA arrest 15 persons for planting IEDs on I-Day in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough in the matter related to the investigation of incidents of planting of suspected IED-like materials in various parts of the state during celebration of this year’s Independence Day, Assam Police, with the technical support of the NIA, conducted coordinated raids in different parts of the state and apprehended 15 persons (including three women) on Saturday night.

The raids came on the heels of prolonged intelligence gathering by Assam Police HQ in coordination with the NIA based on specific inputs received from various sources during the course of the investigation of the attempted sabotage activity. Incriminating facts have been gathered after preliminary interrogation of the apprehended persons, and more information about the conspiracy is expected to be known after prolonged interrogation in due course of time.

The number of people apprehended in different places is: Tinsukia: 1; Sadiya: 1; Dibrugarh: 3 persons; Jorhat: 2; Lakhimpur: 3 persons; Guwahati: 2; Nagaon: 1; Nalbari: 1; Tamulpur: 1, with the total coming to 15 persons (including 3 women). They are undergoing further interrogation, and the unearthing of a larger conspiracy is expected, sources said.

Also Read: Assam: ULFA-I Linkman Arrested from Jorhat District (sentinelassam.com)