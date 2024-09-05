Assam Independence Day Bomb Plot: Three Arrested in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: At least, three suspected bombers were arrested by the Guwahati Police; they are believed to have planted bombs in the city before Independence Day.

The three accused, from Sivasagar and Moranhat, were arrested in connection with the detection of explosives at four locations in Guwahati. The investigation started after these explosive devices gave rise to some serious security threats in the city.

The ULFA-I had claimed responsibility for a series of bombs planted across Guwahati on the day of Independence. It is a banned separatist outfit, which has been known for its militant activities in its ambition to set up an independent Assam, separate from India.

The claim of responsibility by the group was perhaps to make a political statement, that they have survived and are capable. Choices of timing, like on Independence Day, one of the most recognizable national holidays, would most likely be to make a high-pitched effect for publicity on their actions.

After their claim, operations were stepped up by security forces to counter the threat and nip further incidents in the bud.

The police in Guwahati have reportedly been continuously interrogating the three arrested suspects after the bombings that United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent claimed. On the other hand, interrogation is said to be aimed at eliciting minute details of the role of the suspects involved in the attack and their links with ULFA-I, and the overall conspiracy or network involved.

Scattered blasts throughout Guwahati City and other areas of Assam sent widespread panic and put the whole region on high-security alert.

The ULFA-I, however, claimed that technical failures with the explosive devices meant they did not explode as expected, and if this is indeed the case, then it would still mean that the group intended to inflict serious disruption but the failure of the devices to explode reduced the immediacy of such an impact.