Assam Police Officer Jailed Following Custodial Death, Sparks Public Outrage

Guwahati: Amid growing public anger over an alleged custodial death, Tamarhat Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kapil Bora was sent to Dhubri District Jail late on October 8. He appeared before a Judicial Magistrate at night and entered the jail around 11:40 pm, drawing criticism over the secrecy surrounding the process.

The case involves the death of Monohar Roy from Mespara village, who reportedly sustained injuries during detention on September 28 alongside two others over a wage dispute with local contractor Habibul Sheikh. Villagers allege the men were beaten in custody before being released in critical condition, with Roy dying soon after.

The incident has triggered widespread protests across Tamarhat, with demonstrators blocking roads and demanding accountability. The family filed an FIR naming OC Kapil Bora and contractor Sheikh, while civil society and student groups condemned the alleged custodial torture.

Authorities have launched an investigation, emphasizing the need for police accountability, but secrecy and delays have intensified public frustration. Residents continue to demand a judicial inquiry to ensure justice is served.